Major Accident Averted as Locals Alert Howrah Express About Broken Tracks in Gudur

Tirupati: A major accident was averted for the Howrah Express near the Gudur railway junction in Tirupati district after locals noticed a break in the railway tracks and promptly alerted the loco pilot.

The incident occurred in the Gudur Adavayya Colony area when the railway tracks were found to be damaged. A vigilant local resident, Sunil, signaled the approaching train by waving a red cloth, enabling the loco pilot to stop the Howrah Express in time.

Following the alert, train movement on the route was halted for approximately an hour as a precautionary measure. Railway officials quickly initiated repair work to restore the tracks and ensure the safety of train operations.

The timely action of the locals and the swift response by railway authorities prevented a potential disaster, highlighting the importance of community vigilance in ensuring public safety.