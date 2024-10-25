Maintenance for irrigation projects to be taken up at Rs 284 Crore

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for water resources Nimmala Ramanaidu has called for urgent maintenance work to be undertaken on irrigation projects, reservoirs, and canals.

In a video conference with chief and superintending engineers of various irrigation projects from his camp office on Friday, the minister emphasised that these projects should proceed on a war footing.

He noted that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had sanctioned Rs 284 crore for these essential maintenance works and urged officials to initiate tenders for 2,323 works. Highlighting the annual requirement of Rs 983 crore for the operation and maintenance of irrigation projects, the Minister criticised the previous administration for allocating only Rs 275 crore for this purpose over five years.

Ramanaidu further announced that Chief Minister Naidu had committed to sanctioning Rs 983 crore per annum for irrigation project maintenance, reflecting the government’s priority on farmers' welfare and agricultural productivity. The CM has also suggested employing staff on an outsourcing basis for the maintenance of irrigation canals, drains, and reservoirs to provide employment opportunities for educated youth.

The Minister also stated that the Chief Minister has directed them to develop an action plan for maintenance and repairs of 1,047 lift schemes on an annuity basis for the next ten years, ensuring the seamless cultivation of 8.11 lakh acres across the state.