 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Maintain Coal Stocks to Meet Summer Power Demand: Vijayanand

Andhra Pradesh
24 March 2026 12:19 AM IST

Vijayanand instructed officials to closely monitor stock levels and ensure seamless coordination with ports and the Railways for timely coal supply to power plants.

Maintain Coal Stocks to Meet Summer Power Demand: Vijayanand
x
Energy special chief secretary K. Vijayanand

Vijayawada:Energy special chief secretary K. Vijayanand directed power utilities to maintain adequate coal stocks to ensure uninterrupted electricity generation during the peak summer season.

Reviewing the performance of APGENCO on Monday, he emphasised preparedness to meet the expected surge in power demand. He assessed coal availability at thermal power stations, noting that about 15 days’ stock is currently available, including coal in transit.

Vijayanand instructed officials to closely monitor stock levels and ensure seamless coordination with ports and the Railways for timely coal supply to power plants.

He also congratulated APGENCO for achieving an all-time record in power generation, with 6,101 MW generated and 5,730 MW ex-bus output—the highest since the corporation’s inception.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand apgenco 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X