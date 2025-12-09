Main Accused in Eluru Rape Case Arrested and Paraded Publicly

Eluru: Police on Monday arrested the key suspects in the recent sensational rape case that shocked Eluru. The accused Puligadda Jagadish Babu and Laveti Bhavani Kumar, both known suspect-sheet holders, along with Aketi Dhanush, who allegedly assisted them were taken into custody.

In an unusual move meant to send a strong message, the police walked the accused through public streets from Two-Town Police Station to the court as citizens watched. Following the hearing, the judge ordered them to 14 days of judicial remand, after which they were shifted to the district jail.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sravan Kumar said the public parade was intended to instill fear among criminals and demonstrate that strict legal action would be taken in such serious offenses. He added that the case would be pursued with zero tolerance and the accused would face stringent punishment under the law.