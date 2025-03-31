 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Mahindra lauds Naidu for promoting Araku coffee

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
31 March 2025 11:59 PM IST

Leading industrialist Anand Mahindra praised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for his efforts to promote Araku coffee.

Mahindra lauds Naidu for promoting Araku coffee
x
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.(DC File Photo)

Vijayawada:Leading industrialist Anand Mahindra praised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for his efforts to promote Araku coffee.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra in a tweet on ‘X’ addressing CM Naidu said, “Thank you for your unwavering support and encouragement ever since you proposed the creation of @naandi_india. Your ideas are spot on. And you will be pleased to hear that every Araku cafe has a map of the coffee growing region-terroir-wise-depicted. @manoj-naandi has ensured that the Paris cafés have an electronic screen that continually loops films/images of Araku tribal life. And the packaging of the coffee is a dynamic leaf motif that is inspired by the colourful attire of the tribals as well as the varied colours of India.”

Responding to Mahindra’s post, CM Naidu replied to the tweet by saying, “One cup at a time! From the lush Araku Valley to the heart of Paris, It’s inspiring to see this truly Made-in-AP product earning the global recognition it deserves. How about incorporating design elements that celebrate the tribal roots of Araku Coffee, showcasing its journey from bean to cup?.”

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
araku coffee anand mahindra Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X