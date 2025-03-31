Mahindra lauds Naidu for promoting Araku coffee

Vijayawada:Leading industrialist Anand Mahindra praised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for his efforts to promote Araku coffee.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra in a tweet on ‘X’ addressing CM Naidu said, “Thank you for your unwavering support and encouragement ever since you proposed the creation of @naandi_india. Your ideas are spot on. And you will be pleased to hear that every Araku cafe has a map of the coffee growing region-terroir-wise-depicted. @manoj-naandi has ensured that the Paris cafés have an electronic screen that continually loops films/images of Araku tribal life. And the packaging of the coffee is a dynamic leaf motif that is inspired by the colourful attire of the tribals as well as the varied colours of India.”



Responding to Mahindra’s post, CM Naidu replied to the tweet by saying, “One cup at a time! From the lush Araku Valley to the heart of Paris, It’s inspiring to see this truly Made-in-AP product earning the global recognition it deserves. How about incorporating design elements that celebrate the tribal roots of Araku Coffee, showcasing its journey from bean to cup?.”