Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Praises Sri Satya Saibaba

Anantapur:Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised Sri Satya Saibaba for his exclusive slogan – Love All and Serve All.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest of the XI Sri Satya Sai World Conference at Sai Kulwanth Hall in Prashanti Nilayam on Friday, Devendra Fadnavis recalled that his family has remained devoted to Baba for many decades. He has long been aware of the transformative ideals of the Swamy. Fadnavis asserted that he will carry back with him Bhagawan's universal mantra "Love All, Serve All."

Speaking on the occasion, Odisha Governor Dr. Kambhampati Hari Babu hailed Satya Sai Baba as a spiritual luminary and humanitarian who redefined the essence of selfless service. He highlighted Baba's monumental contributions – drinking water projects, super-speciality hospitals, and values-based education – as enduring global models of compassion in action.

The Odisha Governor said these initiatives have inspired national programmes, such as the Jal Jeevan and healthcare reforms.

Earlier, spiritualist Sarita Iyer reflected on the profound concept of Bhakti – the path of single-minded devotion. She beautifully explained that true devotion arises the moment one recognises the greatness and boundless compassion of the Divine. She highlighted the significance of the timeless episode of Gajendra Moksha. This was followed by a soulful musical presentation by members of the Sri Satya Sai Global Council.

Sri Satya Sai Central Trust trustee Dr. V. Mohan made an audio-visual presentation that highlighted the deeper dimensions of the conference theme.

VIPs present on the day included MP and former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan and Rajya Sabha member Dr. Bhagwat Karad.

Ashok Chavan recalled that he has visited the sacred abode of Prashanti Nilayam for many years, not in his official capacity as chief minister of Maharashtra, but as an ordinary devotee.

On the occasion, Sri Sathya Sai Trust presented 100 auto-rickshaws to deserving beneficiaries from Kerala. Devendra Fadnavis and Hari Babu formally handed over the vehicles to the beneficiaries.

