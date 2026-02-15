Maha Shivaratri To Witness Immersive Devotion On Sunday

KAKINADA: Administrations of five districts – Kakinada, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru, and East and West Godavari – have given the final touch-ups to ensure that Maha Shivaratri is celebrated in a grand manner on Sunday, February 15. Many devotees have already reached Samalkot and Draksharamam, two of the Pancharama Kshetras.

Temples have been decorated with lighting and colourful arts the various temples of God Shiva and Goddesses Parvathi, particularly in the four Pancharama Kshetras – Samalkot, Draksharama, Palakollu and Bhimavaram, apart from the famous temples at Pithapuram, Muramalla, Mukteswaram, Kotipalli, Pattiseema, Palivela and Kundaleswaram.

Barricades have been erected to ensure a smooth darshan for devotees. A temporary bridge has been constructed at Pattiseema for the darshan of Bhadrakali Sametha Veerabhadra Swamy. The temple is located amid the Godavari River.

Boats, SDRF teams, and swimmers have been deployed for the safety of pilgrims.

Officials are expecting nearly two lakh people this year in Pattiseema. Konaseema district superintendent of police Rahul Meena inspected the arrangements.

East Godavari SP D. Narasimha Kishore said that strict vigil is kept with drones and solar cameras over the Godavari River ghats at Rajamahendravaram, Kovvuru and other places to ensure the safety of devotees.

Traffic is being diverted to avoid congestion. Heavy vehicles coming from Rajamahendravaram towards Samalkot or Kakinada have to go to Kathipudi and then proceed to Kakinada through Pithapuram. But there is an exemption to cars carrying passengers for the darshan of Sri Chalukya Kumara Rama Bhimeswara Swamy at Samalkot. In this regard, Samalkot circle inspector A. Krishna Bhagavan asked devotees to follow the traffic rules.

In Pithapuram, vehicles coming from Kathipudi will have to get into the Pithapuram town and Chitrada through the railway over bridge. Vehicles coming from Kakinada have to go to Pithapuram village and go to Visakhapatnam. Vehicles coming from Samalkot have to go through F.K. Palem diversion or Jaggayya Cheruvu.

Bhimavaram DSP Raghuveer Vishnu said queue lines have been arranged so as not to create any inconvenience to devotees while having their darshan o