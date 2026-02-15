Maha Shivaratri: Srikalahasti Temple Sees Massive Rush

Tirupati: Thousands of devotees thronged the Sri Kalahasteeswara Swamy Temple at Srikalahasti in Tirupati district on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Sunday, a day and night marked by rituals and special Sevas.

The shrine, revered as the Vayu Linga Kshetram among the Pancha Bhoota temples, was decorated with floral festoons and illumination, while rangoli patterns lined the temple streets.

Pilgrim inflow began rising from midnight, with queue lines stretching beyond 2-km stretch at peak hours. Devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka offered prayers to Lord Vayulingeswara and Goddess Gnana Prasunamba at the Rahu-Ketu Kshetra.

The rituals commenced in the early hours with special abhishekam, followed by Indira Vimanam and Chapara sevas.

In the evening, the Golden Nandi and Golden Simha vahana processions were taken out through the temple streets. The Lingodbhava Maha Abhishekam performed at midnight marked the main observance of the festival.

Local MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy, along with temple executive officer Bapi Reddy and other officials, reviewed the arrangements.

More than 1,000 police personnel were spread around under the supervision of SP Subba Rayudu for crowd and traffic regulation. Temporary sheds, drinking water kiosks and food stalls lined up along the queue routes. Additional bathing ghats were arranged on the Swarnamukhi riverbanks.

In Tirupati, the Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple experienced a heavy turnout. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams arranged special queues and shelters, with Sarva Darshan commencing at 6am and continuing late into the night. As part of the Brahmotsavam, Bhogiteru, Rathotsavam and Snapana Tirumanjanam were conducted.

Meanwhile, in Tirumala, a special abhishekam was performed to Kshetrapalaka Rudra, regarded as the guardian deity of the sacred hill shrine, marking Maha Shivaratri. Temple officials and archakas proceeded in a traditional manner from the Srivari temple to the Rudra idol located near Gogarbham.

The ritual was conducted with milk, curd, sandalwood paste, rose water and coconut water, followed by naivedyam and distribution of prasadam to the devotees.

Devotees also visited Lord Shiva temples across Tirupati and Chittoor districts, including Talakona, Kailasakona, Sadasiva Kona and Nagalapuram, where many took ritualistic baths before offering prayers.

A large number of pilgrims converged at the Mogili temple near Bangarupalem.