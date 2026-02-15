Maha Shivaratri Celebrations Begin with Devotion Across Telugu States

Maha Shivaratri celebrations commenced on a grand note across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Sunday, with Shiva temples witnessing heavy crowds from the early hours of the morning. Devotees began arriving at various Shaivite shrines before dawn, chanting the name of Lord Shiva and participating in special prayers.

Temples resonated with devotional hymns and mantras as Rudrabhishekams and other special rituals were performed throughout the day. Long queues of devotees were seen at major temples, eager to offer prayers and seek blessings.

The spiritual fervour was evident across the state, with temple premises adorned and filled with a festive and devotional atmosphere. Authorities made arrangements to ensure smooth darshan and conduct of rituals, as the celebrations continued with religious enthusiasm and devotion.