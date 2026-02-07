Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams to Be Held at Srisailam from Feb 8 to 18

The Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams will be celebrated at the Srisailam temple from February 8 to 18. On this occasion, MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy, Srisailam Temple Board Chairman Ramesh Naidu, members of the Devasthanam Board and officials called on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the camp office and formally invited him to attend the festivities.

The delegation presented the Chief Minister with a portrait of the presiding deity and prasadam. Temple priests offered Vedic chants and blessings during the meeting. The MLA and temple board members briefed the Chief Minister on the arrangements being made for the Brahmotsavams.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to pay special attention to facilities for devotees, security arrangements and traffic management during the festival period. The Chief Minister was also invited to attend the Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams at the Mahanandi temple.