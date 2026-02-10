Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams Draws One Lakh Devotees Daily to Srisailam temple

KURNOOL: Srisailam is witnessing a massive influx of devotees during the Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams, with serpentine queues of shiva devotees thronging the hill shrine. Authorities estimate that nearly one lakh pilgrims are arriving in the temple town every day.

On Monday alone, around one lakh devotees reached Srisailam, of whom nearly 50,000 had darshan, according to temple officials. A similar turnout was reported on Tuesday. At present, only about 50,000 devotees are being permitted for darshan each day.

With accommodation facilities proving inadequate, many pilgrims are being forced to rest in the open. Temple authorities expect the heavy rush to continue until February 16.

Police personnel are facing a tough task in regulating the crowd. On Monday, a lathi-charge was reportedly carried out after devotees became uncontrollable, prompting officials to step up security measures. Additional police forces have been deployed to ensure smooth darshan for pilgrims.