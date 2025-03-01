Maha Samprokshanam fest from March 5-9

Anantapur: The TTD executive officer (EO) J. Shyamala Rao has announced that the Maha Samprokshanam festival of Lord Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta will be conducted from March 5 to 9 in accordance with traditional rituals.

On Saturday, the EO, along with other officials, reviewed the renovation work and arrangements for the upcoming Brahmotsavam of Lord Kodandarama Temple. The EO mentioned that a "Balalayam" ceremony was performed from September 6 to 8 last year to facilitate the renovation of the sanctum sanctorum. The restoration work is being carried out under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The Maha Samprokshanam festivities will commence at 5:30 pm on March 5 with Vishwaksena Aradhana, Punyahavachanam, Vastu Homam and Ankurarpanam.

On March 6, the events will start at 7:30 am with Bhagavath Punyaham, Agni Madhanam, and Vedic rituals in the Yagasala. This will be followed by Maha Kumbh and Upakumbh rituals, Chakra Bja Mandala ceremonies, and Parivara Kumbharadhanas.

The day will also witness the main deity's homam, Sri Madramayana Havan, Manmohan Shanti homam, and Poornahuti. In the evening, Chatussthanarchana, Sahasra Kalashadhivasam, Vedic recitations, Murti homam, and Parivara homam will be performed.

On March 7, there will be Sahasra Kalasha Vahana, Rama Taraka homam, Sri Madramayana homam, and Pavamana Panchasukta homam. Rituals will also include Vimana Gopuram Chhaya Snapanam and Parivara homam, concluding with Poornahuti. The evening session will feature a collective recitation of Vishnu Sahasranama, Chatussthanarchana, and Murti homam.

On March 8, events will include Chatussthanarchana, Sri Madramayana Yajna, Murti Homam, Sahasra Kalashadi Devata homam, Sahasra Kalashabhishekam and Poornahuti. The evening program will highlight Kalapakarshana, Shayadivasam, Murti homam, Tatvanyasa homam, Vedic recitations, Ashtabandhana Samarpana, Shanti homam, Poornahuti, and Maha Shanti Abhishekam.

On March 9, the final day, rituals will begin with Bhagavath Punyaham, Murti homam, Sri Madramayana homam, and Panchasukta-Pavamana homams. The Maha Poornahuti is scheduled for 9:30 am, followed by the grand Maha Samprokshanam and Maha Kumbhabhishekam between 10:15 am and 11:30 am in the Vrishabha Lagna. Devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the deity thereafter.

TTD JEO V. Veerabrahmam, CE Satyanarayana and Vontimitta temple deputy EO Natesh Babu, among other officials, were present at the event.