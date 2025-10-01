Maha Rathotsavam: Humungous Wooden Chariot Glides Through Tirumala Streets

Tirupati: The hill town of Tirumala witnessed one of the most awe-inspiring sights on Wednesday when Lord Venkateswara’s massive wooden chariot, standing 43-feet-tall and weighing 47 tonnes, glided majestically through the four mada streets during the Maha Rathotsavam, the penultimate day of the annual Brahmotsavams.

As the first rays of sun hit the hill town, thousands of devotees gathered along the mada streets to catch the glimpses of Lord Malayappa and His consorts. The processional deities were seated on a decorated pedestal inside the chariot, which was adorned with flowers, colourful flags, festoons and topped with a golden umbrella.

The day began with sacred rituals, including Punyavachanam and Navagraha dhyanam, performed by priests amid Vedic recitations. The grand procession was led by elephants, horses, bulls and cultural groups, while the chariot was drawn forward with the help of thick jute ropes and hydraulic brakes. Both temple staff and devotees joined hands to pull the mammoth structure.

The Rathotsavam carries deep spiritual meaning that goes beyond its visual grandeur. From ancient times, chariots have held a place of honour in Indian tradition. The Mahabharata describes their use in great battles, while temple Agama Shastras prescribe that the festival idol of the deity be placed on a chariot and taken in procession during major festivals. The chariot thus becomes a sacred vehicle that symbolises the Lord’s presence among His devotees.

In Tirumala, this significance is further reinforced by scriptural sayings such as “Rathastham Keshavam Drishtva Punah Janma Na Vidyate,” which means that those who behold Lord Vishnu on a chariot are freed from the cycle of rebirth.

Philosophically, the Rathotsavam draws its essence from the Katha Upanishad, which uses the chariot as metaphor to explain the relationship between the body, mind, and soul. According to the text, the soul is the rider, the body is the chariot, intellect is the charioteer, the mind is the reins, the senses are the horses, and the sense-objects are the paths they traverse. This allegory conveys the distinction between the physical body, the subtle body and the eternal soul, guiding devotees towards self-realisation and the understanding that the soul is different from the body.

In the evening, the nine-day Brahmotsavams reached their climax with Aswa Vahanam procession. Mounted on the horse carrier, Lord Malayappa appeared in the form of Kalki, reminding devotees of His role as the vanquisher of evil in Kali Yuga and the protector of the righteous. Tirumala pontiffs Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD chairman B.R. Naidu, executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal, JEO V. Veerabrahmam, CV&SO K.V. Murali Krishna and others took part in the rituals.