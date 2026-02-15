Maha Kumbhabhishekam Of Kotilingalu At R.K. Beach Today

Visakhapatnam: Elaborate arrangements are in place for Maha Shivaratri celebrations across north Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, February 15, with the highlight being the 41st Maha Kumbhabhishekam of Kotilingalu at the R.K. Beach in Visakhapatnam.

Former union minister T. Subbarami Reddy has been conducting the Maha Kumbhabhishekam for the past 40 years. The event is expected to continue drawing thousands of devotees to the R.K. Beach. The Kumbhabhishekam will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by homam and purnahuti in the afternoon, with a spiritual meeting scheduled at 5 p.m.

Ratnala Chandrasekhar, representing Bharata Yagna Peetham, Kakinada, said his grandfather, a Shiva devotee, had initiated the Maha Kumbhabhishekam tradition. He disclosed that holy water has been brought from various rivers for the abhishekam, which would be conducted under the supervision of Subbarami Reddy.

Devotees who participate in the ritual will receive rudrakshas, pasupu tadulu, and prasadam.

APSRTC authorities have arranged transport facilities to manage the massive influx of devotees. District public transport officer B. Appalanaidu said 110 special buses will continue operating from various parts of the city to R.K. Beach. Additionally, 94 buses will run from Gajuwaka, Kurmannapalem, and Aganampudi to Appikonda from midnight on February 14 until the evening of February 15. Services will include 15 buses to Matsyagundamma and five to Kalyanapulova.

Further, RTC is running special services to major Shaivite shrines in Srikakulam, including Sabakota, Ravivalasa, Ramatheertham, and Srimukhalingam.

Visakhapatnam district collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad has directed officials to ensure smooth conduct of celebrations at the Sri Someswara Swamy Temple on Appikonda Beach. Various departments are coordinating to ensure security, queue management, drinking water supply, temporary toilets, electricity, and medical facilities.

Police have put in place a special traffic management plan to prevent congestion.

Anakapalli police have arranged security for the three-day Sri Pothuraju Babu (Shiva) Temple Jatara at Kalyanapulova under Kothakota police station limits from February 15 to February 17.

Superintendent of police Tuhin Sinha said 2 to 3 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple. Special queue lines with separate entry and exit gates have been arranged to prevent stampedes.

Nine ghats have been set up for devotees taking the holy dip. For the safety of devotees, there will be 10 swimmers, five boats, life jackets, and safety ropes. The entire area has been put under CCTV surveillance.

Arrangements for Maha Shivaratri celebrations have also been made at the Paramakonda temple in the Parvathipuram Manyam district, apart from Ramatheertham, Punyagiri, Dharmavaram, and Sangameshwara Swamy temples in Vizianagaram district.