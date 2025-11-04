Maha Karthika Deepotsavam To Light Up Ganesh Ghat

Nellore:Preparations are in full swing for the Maha Kartika Deepotsavam to be held at Ganesh Ghat in Nellore Rural constituency on November 5 (Kartika Pournami). The event promises to be a grand spiritual celebration featuring a women’s procession, floating lamps shaped like Lord Shiva, and a Ganga Harathi by priests from Haridwar.

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, TDP leader Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, former Mayor Nandimandalam Bhanu Sri, and members of the Simhapuri Kartika Deepotsavam Committee inspected the arrangements on Monday.

MLA Sridhar Reddy said the festival is being organized under the leadership of the Simhapuri Kartika Deepotsavam Committee in coordination with officials from all departments. He assured complete support for the event and invited people from all political parties, devotees, and service organizations to participate.

The women’s procession will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the Ganga Harathi at 6 p.m. on November 5. The MLA urged families to join the celebrations and make it a memorable spiritual gathering.

Several local leaders and committee members participated in the review meeting to ensure smooth arrangements for the event.

HC rejects plea of two life convicts to revoke their sentence



Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh High Court has struck down the appeals of two life convicts to revoke their life imprisonment. The HC upheld the trial court order.



A division bench of Justice Suresh Reddy and Justice Satti Subba Reddy held a hearing here on Monday on the separate pleas of the two accused -- Morla Srinivasa Rao and Yamparala Jagdish.

The case related to the sensational abduction and murder of a girl, Vaishnavi, on January 30, 2010 in the city. The convicts appealed to the high court to revoke the life sentence awarded to them by the lower court.

However, the high court acquitted another accused, Venkata Rao.

The Vijayawada sessions court awarded life imprisonment to the three accused in the case on June 14, 2018. However, the three challenged the award in the AP high court separately.



2 dead, 18 injured as mini van hits auto-rickshaw



Visakhapatnam:Two persons died on the spot and 18 others were injured after an auto-rickshaw collided with a Tata Magic vehicle on the Anakapalli-Visakhapatnam highway near Kokkirapalli village on Monday. The deceased were identified as B. Pentaya and Bondu Lakshmi. The accident occurred when the Tata Magic driver with 8 passengers attempted to overtake the auto-rickshaw carrying nine passengers who were deboarding.



Home minister Vanagalapudi Anitha, who was on her way to Payakaraopeta from Visakhapatnam and shifted the injured to hospital in her convoy vehicles.

Elamanchili Rural circle inspector Upendra told this correspondent, "The Tata Magic driver tried to overtake the vehicle and hit the auto while it was unloading passengers." He added that the driver of the Tata Magic was taken into custody and registered a case.

Police trace missing girl within 15 minutes

Kakinada:Eluru Rural police traced a missing 12-year-old girl within just 15 minutes of receiving a complaint on Saturday.

According to police, Jayamangala Mahalakshmi of Madepalli village called the emergency number 112 after her daughter went missing, following an unsuccessful three-hour search that morning.

Sub-inspector Nagababu and his team immediately rushed to the village, conducted a swift search operation, and found the girl within 15 minutes in the same village. She was safely handed over to her parents.

During questioning, the girl told the police that she had left home because she did not want to be admitted to a hostel, as her parents had planned. The relieved parents thanked the police for their prompt response.

4 killed, two boys injured as car hits lorry in Bapatla



Vijayawada:Four persons including two women were killed and two minor boys sustained minor injuries when their car collided with an oncoming lorry at Satyavathi Peta of Karlapalem mandal in Bapatla district in the early hours on Monday.



According to Bapatla Rural police, the deceased were identified as Bethalam Balaramaraju, 65, Bethalam Lakshmi, 60, Gadiraju Pushpavathi,60, and Muduchari Srinivasaraju, 54.

Both injured boys were shifted to a private hospital in Guntur. Police booked a case and investigation was in progress.

Three intermediate students drown at Mypadu beach in Nellore

Tirupati:Three intermediate students tragically drowned while swimming at Mypadu Beach in Indukurupeta mandal of Nellore district on Sunday.



According to police reports, the three friends had gone to the beach for a casual outing. While swimming, they were caught in strong waves and pulled into deep waters. Despite rescue efforts by the police, all three lost their lives.

The victims, aged around 16 years, were identified as Humayun and Sameed, both residents of Kotamitta in Nellore city, and Tajim from Narayanareddy Peta. Locals said that the sea had been rough over the past few days due to the recent cyclone, which might have contributed to the mishap.

Kovur circle inspector Sudhakar Reddy and sub-inspector Nagarjuna Reddy visited the site and launched an investigation. The bodies were shifted to the Nellore Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families. She instructed the tourism department and police officials to strengthen safety protocols and deploy additional security personnel at Mypadu Beach to prevent such incidents in the future.

Collector launches new mobile ICTC unit

Kurnool:A new mobile Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre (ICTC) vehicle of the AP state AIDS Control Society was launched in Kurnool on Monday. District collector Dr A. Siri inaugurated the vehicle at the collectorate premises. The mobile unit was provided by the state medical and health department under the AIDS control and prevention division.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr Siri said that the mobile ICTC will be used to visit high-risk areas across the district to conduct HIV testing and awareness programmes. She advised officials to prepare a proper action plan for field visits and testing. The collector urged everyone to get tested to determine their HIV status, take prescribed medicines regularly if diagnosed, and undergo periodic medical check-ups. She stressed that through collective efforts, Kurnool can become a district free from AIDS.

District medical and health officer (incharge) Dr L. Bhaskar said that the main objective of the mobile vehicle is to create awareness about HIV, AIDS, and sexually transmitted infections, conduct counselling and testing, and link individuals in need to the anti-retroviral therapy centres.

KMC organises ‘One Health’ awareness rally

Kurnool:The community medicine department of Government Medical College, Kurnool, organised a 'One Health' awareness rally on Monday as part of a month-long programme.

Speaking at the event, GGH superintendent Dr K. Venkateswarlu said the One Health approach connects public health, veterinary health, and environmental care to achieve better health outcomes for all. He said this integrated approach helps prevent and respond to global health threats such as pandemics, zoonotic diseases, and antimicrobial resistance.

Community medicine head Dr P. Sudha Kumari said human, animal, and environmental health are closely linked, and activities like urbanisation and deforestation increase the risk of diseases spreading from animals to humans.

Students raised slogans promoting responsible antibiotic use, environmental protection, and prevention of animal bites. Vice principal Dr Sindhia Shubhaprada, CSRMO Dr Padmaja, and several faculty members and postgraduate and undergraduate students took part in the rally.

WG police bag Kendriya Griha Mantri Award

Kakinada: West Godavari police have bagged the Kendriya Griha Mantri Dakshita Padak Award for Andhra Pradesh for their excellence shown while resolving a mysterious murder case. West Godavari district superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Asmi, additional superintendent of police V. Bhima Rao, Bhimavaram deputy superintendent of police R.G. Jaya Surya and sub-inspector Md. Nasirulla are the recipients of the award. The award relates to resolution of a gruesome murder case involving a male person, later identified as Barre Parlayya (47). His body had been found packed in a wooden box and delivered as a parcel to the residence of Saagi Tulasi of Yendagandi village in Undi mandal of West Godavari district on December 17, 2024. The body had been delivered as a warning to Tulasi in case she does not relinquish her rights over a family property. Threatening letters had also been sent to the residence of Tulasi’s house, demanding ₹1.30 crore. Following a complaint, police traced three persons – Tirumani Sridhar Varma, Penmetsa Shushma and Mudunuri Revathi – for their involvement in delivering the body of Parlayya to threaten Tulasi. Based on CCTV evidence, forensic findings and confessions, police arrested the three accused from Undi and Machilipatnam areas. Subsequently, West Godavari police filed a charge sheet on March 25, 2025. West Godavari district collector Chadalawada Nagarani has congratulated SP Nayeem and his team for bagging the award conferred by the union Home ministry. She underlined that the award is in recognition of the professional standards maintained during the investigation and filing of the charge sheet.

Minister distributes Rs 25.98 lakh to 41 beneficiaries under CMRF

Kurnool: Roads and buildings minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy said that the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) has become a boon for the poor suffering from health issues under the coalition government. On Monday, the minister distributed cheques worth `25.98 lakh to 41 beneficiaries at his camp office in Banaganapalle. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the coalition government is committed to supporting the health needs of poor families. He said the CMRF has helped save many lives across the state and prevents families from falling into debt due to medical expenses. The minister personally interacted with the beneficiaries and inquired about their health conditions.

Rs 1 cr for villages under Surya Ghar: Collector

Kurnool:Nandyal district collector G. Rajakumari said that villages completing 100% installation of rooftop solar panels under the PM Surya Ghar scheme within six months will receive development funds of Rs.1 crore from the Central Government.

She explained on Monday that household beneficiaries can also avail loans from banks to set up solar panels. By installing rooftop solar systems, families can reduce their electricity bills and earn extra income by supplying surplus power to the grid.

The Collector said that Govindapalle in Sirivella mandal, Velpanur in Velugodu, Nandavaram in Banaganapalle, Vaddemanu in Nandikotkur, and Chinna Malkapuram in Dhone mandal have been selected for the scheme’s implementation in the district.

50 homemakers honoured on National Housewives Day in Nellore

Nellore:Marking National Housewives Day, the Vikas Prajahita Seva Samithi organised a grand felicitation programme for 50 homemakers at the Vikas School campus under the leadership of 14th Division Corporator Kartham Pratap Reddy.



As part of the event, essay competition winners on cleanliness and hygiene were presented prizes by the guests. A large number of women participated in the celebrations.

Nellore municipal commissioner Y.O. Nandan, deputy director G. Madhuri, city planner joint director Katta Himabindu, and Dr Sahaja Reddy attended as chief guests and felicitated the homemakers. They also distributed first, second, third, and consolation prizes to the essay winners.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner congratulated the organisers for celebrating homemakers with such respect. He said, “A homemaker is the foundation of every family, and a strong family builds a strong society. Their contribution is priceless.”

Corporator Kartham Pratap Reddy said the felicitation programme began last year and will continue every year. He added that essay contests on cleanliness were conducted to raise awareness among local residents. He also conveyed greetings from minister Ponguru Narayana to all women on the occasion.