Magunta Seeks Review of ELF Land Acquisition, Pushes Road Projects

Nellore: Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy on Wednesday met V. Uma Shankar, Secretary to the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), in New Delhi to raise key infrastructure issues concerning his constituency.

The MP expressed concern over the proposed land acquisition for expansion of the existing Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) at Singarayakonda. He said the proposal to acquire additional land on both sides of the airstrip has caused apprehension among local residents and farmers.

Magunta stated that affected families fear disruption to their homes, agricultural activities and livelihoods. He urged the ministry to reconsider the proposal and undertake wider consultations and assessments before proceeding.

He also sought extension of NH-544G (Bengaluru–Vijayawada Economic Corridor) from Ramayapatnam via Chimakurthy for 65 km, and further extension of NH-167BG up to Ramayapatnam Port for 15 km to strengthen regional connectivity and promote port-led development.

Additionally, he requested installation of streetlights along a 7.5-km stretch of the NH-216 bypass from Throvagunta to Chadalavada village to enhance road safety.

Responding positively, Uma Shankar assured that a special team would examine the Singarayakonda ELF issue. He added that road connectivity works up to Ramayapatnam Port and installation of streetlights up to Chadalavada village would be expedited.