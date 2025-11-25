Magunta Seeks Nod For ₹21-Cr Coastal Road

NELLORE: Ongole MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy has submitted a request to the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways seeking approval for a 21-km coastal road from Gundamala to Madanuru via K. Pallipalem and Chamukkala in Kothapatnam mandal of Prakasam district. The project, estimated to cost ₹21 crore, has been proposed under the Sagarmala Programme.

In his representation, the MP said the coastal stretch is largely inhabited by fishermen who continue to face difficulties due to the lack of proper road connectivity. The proposed road would provide direct access to the upcoming Kothapatnam Fishing Harbour and nearby landing points, easing the transport of marine produce.

He added that the project would support local tourism, strengthen the coastal economy, and improve mobility during emergencies and disaster-management operations.

Magunta noted that the proposal aligns with Sagarmala’s objectives of promoting port-led development and enhancing coastal infrastructure. He urged the Union Minister to examine and sanction the project in the interest of local communities.

Copies of the letter have been forwarded to the CEO of the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board and the commissioner of fisheries for follow-up action.