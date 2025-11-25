Magic Drain Construction Planned Across AP

Kakinada:Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has directed the officials to undertake the construction of Magic Drains across the state in a phased manner.

“Such drains produced good results and these would improve the drainage management system,” he said on Monday.



During the day, Pawan Kalyan visited Eluru district and had darshan of God Sri Kanakavalli- Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in IS Jagannadhapuram village in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal. He observed the Magic Drain constructed in the village and praised it.



Officials said the drain was constructed in three days at a cost of `77,173 drawn from MGNREG funds by the Panchayat Raj and rural development departments. They said the magic drain is a solution to the drainage water problem and it would curb the foul smell and mosquito menace and the water stagnation problem. They said the drain cost was very low compared to the cement drains.



The drain has been constructed in Nandigama as a pilot project.



“Magic drains are being erected in 106 villages in the state,” they said, and added that these were being built in all villages in the Dwaraka Tirumala mandal. Pawan Kalyan expressed satisfaction about the magic drain.



The deputy CM laid stone for construction of development works like expansion of a temple etc at a cost of `8.7 crore in 30 acres of land. He said a road to the temple hills from the village and a temple Pradikshana’ Mandapam would be constructed.



Kalyan inspected the road from Ponguturu and Lakkavaram villages, developed at a cost of `1.5 crore.



Pawan Kalyan had promised the temple authorities and the village people to allocate land for the temple to undertake expansion works there. On Monday, he handed over the documents of 30 acres to the temple authorities.



The deputy CM received representations from the local people. He unveiled a book on the mythology and history of the temple. Earlier, tourism minister Kandula Durgesh, RUDA chairman Boddu Venkata Ramana Chowdary, Rajanagaram MLA Bathula Bala Ramakrishna, Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar and others welcomed Kalyan at Rajamahendravaram airport.



Civil supplies minister Nandendla Manohar accompanied the deputy CM for the programmes in Eluru district.