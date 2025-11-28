Magic Drain Construction Planned Across Andhra Pradesh

KAKINADA: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has directed the officials to undertake the construction of Magic drains across the state in a phased manner.

“This programme got good results and it would improve the drainage management system,” Kalyan said during a visit to Eluru district on Thursday.

During the day, he took darshan of God Sri Kanakavalli- Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in IS Jagannadhapuram village in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal.

The Deputy Chief Minister observed the magic drain that was built in the village at a cost of Rs 77,173, drawn from MGNREG funds by the Panchayat Raj and rural development department.

Officials said the magic drain is a good solution to the drainage issues and would curb the foul smell, mosquito menace and stagnation of water problems. The drain cost is very low compared to the cost for the cement drains, they said.

The drain was erected in Nandigama as a pilot project. This being a success, the government’s plan is to have similar drains in 106 villages across the state. Magic drains are currently being built in all villages in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal.

Pawan expressed satisfaction about the magic drain. He laid the stone for development works like expansion of a temple at a cost of `8.7 crore in 30 acres of land.

He said the approach road to the temple hills from the village and also the temple’s Pradikshana mandapam would be constructed.

Pawan reviewed the works for the road from Ponguturu and Lakkavaram villages, developed at a cost of `1.5 crore.

The Deputy CM had promised the temple authorities and the villagers to allocate land for the temple’s expansion. On Thursday, he handed overdocuments for the 30 acres to the temple management.

The villagers elcomed Pawan Kalyan by performing a Harathi. He received representations fromthe people and unveiled a book depicting the fables of the temple.

Earlier, tourism minister Kandula Durgesh, RUDAchairman Boddu Venkata Ramana Chowdary, Rajanagaram MLA Bathula Bala

Ramakrishna, Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar and others welcomedPawan Kalyan at the Rajamahendravaram airPort. Civil supplies minister Nandendla Manohar was present at the programmes in Eluru district.