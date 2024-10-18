'Mafia era' going on in Andhra Pradesh, alleges YSRC chief Jagan

Amaravati: Hitting out at the ruling TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday alleged that it is the "mafia era" that is going on in the state. He also claimed that "taxes" are being paid to MLAs and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for doing business or mining in the state. Unlike his previous government where DBT (direct benefit transfer) was there, only DPT "dochuko (loot), panchuko (share) and tinuko (eat)" is visible in the state now, he said while addressing mediapersons. "There is such an inefficient government in the state that they are not able to introduce a full fledged budget in the Assembly, fearing that people will demand the super six promises made (by TDP) during the polls," the YSRC chief said. He further said there would not be any government that is running on a "Vote on Account" budget for so many months in the country. He accused Naidu of using the media to obscure facts.











