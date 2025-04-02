Madrebu: Tribals Trek 8km for Survival

Visakhapatnam: Madrebu, a picturesque hilltop village nestled in the Peddakota Panchayat area of Ananthagiri mandal, Alluri Seetharama Raju district, stands as a stark symbol of perseverance amidst neglect. Home to a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), Madrebu’s charm masks the back-breaking struggles its residents endure daily.

The plight of the village elders vividly encapsulates the challenges faced by the village's people. Forced to traverse the treacherous Natarend Hill, covering an arduous 8-kilometre round-trip journey via a traditional doli or on foot with walking sticks, the elders make this trek to claim their rightful pensions. Even as the government announces programmes to support tribal and rural households, no officials are present in Madrebu to ensure these schemes reach the doorstep of its residents.

Adding to this uphill battle is the 15-kilometre trek required to collect ration rice. Every trip, residents climb steep slopes and cross difficult terrain, exposing the glaring gap between government initiatives and on-ground realities.

Residents of Madrebu, bordered by Tuniseebu village, are raising their voices for justice and access to basic amenities. Their demands are simple yet urgent: accessible pension distribution, ration availability within the village, and support systems that respect the unique challenges faced by those in remote tribal communities.

While the government has championed welfare programmes, the story of Madrebu underscores the need for localised, actionable solutions.