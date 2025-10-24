Madhav Vows All-Out Efforts For BC Welfare

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief PVN Madhav has vowed to implement several programmes for the welfare of people from backward class communities. A delegation of leaders from the BC Welfare Union called on the AP BJP chief here on Thursday and submitted a representation. Speaking on the occasion, Madhav described the BCs as a strong force and underscored the need to change the nomenclature to refer to them as weaker sections. He felt the need to take up the BC census and to ensure they receive proper representation in the legislature.

The BJP chief turned critical of those who were benefiting from obtaining fake BC certificates, causing injustice to genuine BCs, and stressed the need to fight such people. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who belongs to the BC community, Madhav said the Centre had taken up the BC census only to curb anomalies, as some people were falsely claiming to be BCs and deriving benefits. He assured that the BJP would always remain close to the BCs. Madhav slammed the former chief minister and YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for launching a misinformation campaign against the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, despite its efforts to attract huge investments and set up major companies such as Google Data Centre.