Madhav Urges Probe Into Terrorist Links In Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: AP BJP president P.V.N. Madhav has called for a thorough investigation into potential terrorist links in Andhra Pradesh, citing recent incidents and urging police to step up vigilance.In a statement issued on Wednesday, Madhav referred to two incidents in Rayachoti within six months — one involving chappals thrown at police and another targeting a Veerabhadra procession — alleging those involved had terrorist connections.

He also mentioned the case of a person from a police family in Vizianagaram having extremist links, and the presence of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar in Vijayawada, stressing the need for deeper investigation to identify the masterminds.

Madhav commended Tamil Nadu Anti-Terrorism Squad officers for arresting Sheik Abubakar Siddiq and Mohammed Ali alias Yunus from Tamil Nadu for alleged extremist ties.

In a separate development, he criticised the Tamil Nadu government for filing cases against AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and BJP leaders, calling it “an attack on Murugan” and predicting electoral defeat for the DMK in the next Tamil Nadu elections.