Madhav Urges Party Cadre to Prepare for Local Polls

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief P.V.N. Madhav called upon party leaders to prepare for the upcoming local body polls, to be held in coordination with the NDA in the state.

Addressing the party leaders at a state-level meeting here on Wednesday, he announced an action plan to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. He asked the party office bearers (Padadhikars) to visit a select mandal for one day in the first week of November. He announced that the party would conduct village-level workshops, zone-wise, from November 17 to 20 in the state. Referring to the party’s electoral strength, Madhav said the party gained 19 per cent of the vote in the undivided AP, and in the twin districts of Godavari alone, it secured 27 per cent of the vote.

The meeting also decided to organise four major programmes in the days to come, including ‘Manasu Lo Mata’ aimed to discuss with students on PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme; ‘Cheruva’ aimed to take welfare schemes of the Centre to the people; ‘Janata Varadhi’ meant to take people’s problems to the notice of government officers and to take up ‘Mana Janda-Mana Vooru’ programme to mark 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.