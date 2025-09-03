Madhav Urges BJP Cadres To Strengthen Party At Village Level

Vijayawada: AP BJP chief P.V.N. Madhav has called upon party leaders and activists to intensify efforts to strengthen the party in every village by highlighting various central schemes and told them to be prepared to face any elections in the state.

The BJP chief visited Eluru on Wednesday and took part in several programmes including Chai pe Charcha and held a meeting with party activists. Speaking on the occasion, he assured that efforts would be made to address the crisis in the jute industry and to come to the rescue of palm oil, cocoa, and coconut farmers. He also expressed concern over professionally qualified youngsters remaining unemployed, while sounding confident that the Centre’s new education policy would address this issue.

Madhav called upon party leaders and activists to draw inspiration from great leaders like Shyam Prasad Mukherjee and Deendayal Upadhyaya to strengthen the party further in every village across the state.

With regard to the Kolleru crisis, the BJP chief said that the state government was making efforts to resolve it. He called for preparations to observe the Swadeshi Movement. He urged that district BJP offices should function as administrative centres to take central schemes to the people. He also told party supporters to organise the Mana Vooru Mana Janda programme.