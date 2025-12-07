Madhav Unveils Plan for Vajpayee Centenary Celebrations

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief P.V.N. Madhav has announced an action plan for the centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and opened a coordination war room at the party headquarters here on Sunday.

He said the celebrations will begin with a public meeting at Dharmavaram on December 11, followed by the launch of a state-wide bus yatra. Madhav said they have invited Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan to attend the inaugural event.

He noted that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has assured support for establishing Vajpayee Smrutivan, adding that the former prime minister remains a role model for NDA governance in the state.

Madhav said statues of Vajpayee will be installed in various locations as part of the programme. He added that both the central and state governments are working together to make Andhra Pradesh the number one state in the country in various sectors.