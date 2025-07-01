Madhav To Press Centre For Full Implementation of Reorganisation Act

Speaking to the media persons after the official announcement of his unanimous election here on Tuesday, Madhav also promised efforts for completion of the Polavaram irrigation project. “I would also work to get statutory status for the Telugu language for its development and revival of the Telugu people’s cultural ethos,” he said.Madhav said, “I want to live up to the expectations of our party high command. I thank our party’s national president JP Nadda, Prime Minister Modi and home minister Amit Shah for giving me an opportunity to serve the party in AP. I am sure that our party along with our alliance partners Telugu Desam and Jana Sena will flourish in AP and take up a lot of developmental works.”He noted that the state BJP was strengthened during the term of the outgoing president D Purandeswari, as the party now boasts of having eight MLAs and three MPs. He vowed efforts to strengthen the party further to win more seats.Earlier, the BJP election observer for AP and Karnataka MP, PC Mohan, announced the unanimous election of PVN Madhav as state party chief. The party’s state election officer Paka Satyanarayana handed over the election certificate to Madhav.The new party chief was congratulated by the Union minister of state for steel Bhupatiraju Sinivasa Varma, MPs, D Purandeswari and CM Ramesh, MLC Sujana Choudhary and others.