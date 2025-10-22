Madhav Envisages AP As Southeast Asia’s future AI Hub

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh BJP state president P.V.N. Madhav has hailed Google's landmark investment in Visakhapatnam as a "game changer," saying it will transform the coastal city into India's artificial intelligence hub and position Andhra Pradesh as the AI centre of Southeast Asia. During a media briefing in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, he described the development as a big moment in the history of Visakhapatnam. The city had started as a small fishing harbour, has grown into a major shipping port, and will now become a world-class hub of AI technology and computer chip manufacturing. Madhav, during his speech, quoted Google's CEO Sundar Pichai’s remarks, underlining that the project will create around 1.8 lakh jobs - both direct and employment. “This will completely change Visakhapatnam's economy,” he maintained. The BJP state president drew parallels with Hyderabad's IT boom three decades ago. He predicted that what IT did for Hyderabad, AI will now do for Vizag, attract massive investments, generate employment, and shape India's digital future. Madhav said, "Google's investment is part of many big development projects happening in Andhra Pradesh under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Other major developments include NTPC's Green Hydrogen Energy project in Visakhapatnam with ₹1.8 lakh crore investment, South India's first computer chip manufacturing factory, BPCL's large oil refinery in Nellore with a ₹84,000 crore investment, and National Highway roads worth ₹20,000 crore this year, which is double last year's ₹10,000 crore expenditure." The BJP state president criticised opposition parties, especially Karnataka's Congress government, for constantly speaking negatively about Andhra Pradesh's investment success. He went on to asked YSRC Party whether it is against the development of the state. He requested all opposition parties to support projects that will help Andhra Pradesh in future, instead of spreading false information. Madhav disclosed that the seacoast location has been chosen as the primary site for Google’s data centre due to its proximity to the sea. "We will be utilising technology to convert saline water into fresh water," he stated. He revealed that work on Polavaram left canal is being expedited to ensure that by the time the Google data centre is established, there is no water scarcity. "The same water supply will be extended to other data centres in the region," he indicated. Addressing environmental concerns, Madhav acknowledged that the heat, which data centres generate, will be a major challenge. "We are employing advanced cooling technologies to mitigate this issue. While it is a considerable challenge, we must embrace advanced technology and innovation," he emphasised.