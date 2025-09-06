Madhav Credits PM for GST Cut

Vijayawada: AP BJP chief P. V. N. Madhav said the recent GST cuts would bring down prices of essential commodities and provide major relief to the middle-income group and the poor.

Addressing a programme in Vijayawada on Friday, he credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with reaching out to people through reforms aimed at easing their burden. He also called for a nationwide revival of the Swadeshi Movement to encourage the purchase of locally made products.

Madhav said his ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ initiative is intended to gauge public opinion on government schemes, gather feedback on local problems, and discuss practical solutions.

He criticised the previous YSRC regime for neglecting the development of Amaravati, asserting that the NDA government is now spurring rapid growth. Madhav claimed Andhra Pradesh secured investments worth ₹10 lakh crore last year alone and said improved national highway and rail connectivity would boost industry and jobs.

Earlier, at the party’s state-level workshop, BJP leaders including national vice-president and MP D. K. Aruna and organisational secretary Madhukar paid floral tributes to the portrait of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Madhav announced a month-long programme, from September to 17 to October 17, to highlight Prime Minister Modi’s reforms, citing achievements such as the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the abolition of triple talaq.

The BJP national vice-president said several countries invite Modi as they seek to emulate India’s rapid development driven by his policies.