Madhav Credits Modi’s Leadership For India’s Worldwide Fame

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief PVN Madhav has said that India’s fame has reached all over the world under the leadership of the BJP-led NDA government.

The BJP leader told media persons here on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a lot of respect for ‘Swajathi’ and ‘Swadeshi’ and accordingly all his decisions to administer the country would be based on such concepts.

He opined that though the US government led by President Donald Trump was levying tariffs on imports from India and imposing several curbs, PM Modi had adopted the Swadeshi to promote indigenous products in a big way.

AP BJP president Madhav said that as part of the promotion of the Swadesh Movement, they would conduct ‘Khadi Santha’ in all districts from Oct. 2 onwards in the state and called upon the people to encourage handicrafts and handlooms by purchasing them and added that the ‘Khadi Santha’ they would organise especially in Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada and Tirupati, top leaders of NDA were expected to attend. He said that nearly 100 stalls would be set up at each place.