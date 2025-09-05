Madhav Credits Double Engine Govt For Central Funds To AP

Vijayawada:AP BJP chief P.V.N. Madhav has said the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh is helping the state secure substantial funds from the Centre for various development projects, crediting the “double engine government” for the progress.

During a visit to Machilipatnam in Krishna district on Thursday, Madhav took part in several programmes and later addressed the media. He said the Centre had agreed in principle to the construction of minor ports, while railway line doubling works funded by the Centre had been completed. The Centre was also ready to arrange special trains based on passenger needs, he added.



Madhav assured efforts to make the Machilipatnam–Tirupati train run daily, instead of four days a week, by taking the matter to Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

On the Centre’s plan to introduce a two-slab GST structure 5 and 18 per cent from September 22, he said the move would benefit the poor and middle-income groups and provide relief to petty traders and farmers.