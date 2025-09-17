Madhav Confident Amaravati Will Rise In A Big Way

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief P.V.N. Madhav expressed confidence that the state’s capital city, Amaravati, would come up in a big way.

Madhav took part in a yagam conducted by the Viswakarma community at Uddandarayanipalem, the site where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier laid the foundation stone for Amaravati. Speaking on the occasion, he recalled how the Prime Minister, in keeping with Andhra Pradesh’s tradition, had brought water and soil for the foundation ceremony and said he believed that with divine blessings, the construction of Amaravati would be completed. He also announced that a statue of Vishwakarma would be installed at the site as part of the Jayanti celebrations.

Narsapuram MP Paka Satyanarayana credited Modi with launching initiatives such as Make in India, Made in India, and Skill India to strengthen the nation. He added that until Modi raised the issue, the Viswakarma community had not received proper recognition.

The Vishwakarma Yagam was organised under the aegis of the BJP OBC Morcha.