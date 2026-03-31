‘Made in Amaravati’ Quantum Hardware Push Gains Momentum

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday outlined an ambitious vision to transform Amaravati into a global hub for quantum computing, asserting that the state is leveraging a “first-mover advantage” in cutting-edge technologies to drive future growth.

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation technology with an ambitious push to develop a “Made in Amaravati” quantum hardware ecosystem.

Addressing a roundtable meeting at the secretariat on the quantum hardware production ecosystem in Amaravati Quantum Valley, the Chief Minister said the state has aligned itself with the National Quantum Mission and taken the lead in establishing the Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV). The Amaravati Quantum Valley would provide a new direction to the nation and act as a catalyst for technological progress, he said.

Naidu called upon industry leaders, researchers and policymakers to chart a clear roadmap for indigenous production of quantum computing equipment within the next two years.

The meeting was attended by national quantum mission director JBV Reddy, state quantum mission director C.V. Sridhar, IBM director Amit Singhi, and representatives from institutions such as CDAC, CDOT, DRDO, NSTL and BARC, along with industry players and leading academicians.

The Chief Minister said the government aims to transform Andhra Pradesh into one of the world’s top five global quantum hubs by 2030. He emphasised the need to build a comprehensive ecosystem in Amaravati, encompassing advanced infrastructure, hardware manufacturing capabilities, algorithm development, and a vibrant startup culture supported by biofoundries and cutting-edge research initiatives.

Highlighting the state’s “first-mover advantage”, the CM drew parallels with the IT revolution, noting how early investments helped create a strong knowledge economy. He said Andhra Pradesh is now focusing on developing a skilled workforce in quantum technologies through collaborations with global firms like IBM and academic institutions. Emerging technologies would soon enable citizen-centric services such as AI doctors, AI tutors and AI agronomists.

Naidu announced that India’s first open quantum computer would be launched in Amaravati on April 14, making it accessible to students and researchers for testing and experimentation. Officials said the facility, being developed with support from industry and academia, would significantly boost innovation and research in the sector.

More than 30 quantum technology companies participated in the roundtable, with 15 already signing MoUs with the state government. Seven firms have begun operations at Medha Towers in Vijayawada, where a temporary quantum mission office is already functional.

The Chief Minister reiterated that reducing dependence on imports and building domestic capabilities in quantum hardware, cryogenics, photonics and advanced algorithms remains a key priority, envisioning Amaravati as a future-ready, globally competitive and highly liveable city driven by advanced technologies.