Madanapalle Police Seize 179 Kg Ganja Worth ₹44.65 Lakh; Two Held

TIRUPATI: Madanapalle police busted a ganja smuggling operation and seized 179 kg of the contraband, estimated to be worth ₹44.65 lakh, which was being transported in a luggage auto concealed beneath onion sacks. Two persons were arrested in connection with the case.

Disclosing details on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police Dheeraj Kunubilli said the seizure was made during vehicle checks conducted on Monday at Yerraganimitta on the Madanapalle–Tirupati main road. The checks were carried out by a police team led by Madanapalle DSP S Mahendra under the supervision of Taluk Circle Inspector K Kala Venkataramana.

Police intercepted a luggage auto without a registration number and found onion sacks loaded on the vehicle, raising suspicion. On inspection, nine bags of ganja were found hidden beneath the sacks.

The arrested persons were identified as Avula Nagaraj (23) and Avula Suguna (29), both residents of Madanapalle. The SP said four other accused involved in the smuggling network are absconding and efforts are under way to trace and arrest them.

He added that police have intensified surveillance on drug peddlers targeting youth in and around Madanapalle and warned of strict action against those involved in the transport or sale of ganja.