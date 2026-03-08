Madanapalle Institute Wins National Digital Skills Award

TIRUPATI: Madanapalle Institute of Technology and Science (MITS), a deemed-to-be university in Madanapalle, has received the Digital Skilling Excellence Award at the national level.

The award was presented at the Future Skills Prime Digital Bharat Talent Conclave–2026, organised under the Future Skills Prime initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, in New Delhi. The award was received by MITS vice-chancellor Dr C. Yuvaraj at the ceremony.

MITS founder and chancellor Dr N. Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary on Sunday said the recognition reflects the institution’s efforts in promoting digital skills among students.

Pro-chancellor N. Dwarakanath and executive director Keerthi Nadella also expressed gratitude to NASSCOM for recognising the university with the award.