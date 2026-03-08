 Top
Madanapalle Institute Wins National Digital Skills Award

8 March 2026 7:10 PM IST

The award was received by MITS vice-chancellor Dr C. Yuvaraj at the ceremony

Madanapalle Institute of Technology and Science (MITS). (Source: X)

TIRUPATI: Madanapalle Institute of Technology and Science (MITS), a deemed-to-be university in Madanapalle, has received the Digital Skilling Excellence Award at the national level.

The award was presented at the Future Skills Prime Digital Bharat Talent Conclave–2026, organised under the Future Skills Prime initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, in New Delhi. The award was received by MITS vice-chancellor Dr C. Yuvaraj at the ceremony.

MITS founder and chancellor Dr N. Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary on Sunday said the recognition reflects the institution’s efforts in promoting digital skills among students.

Pro-chancellor N. Dwarakanath and executive director Keerthi Nadella also expressed gratitude to NASSCOM for recognising the university with the award.

digital skills national award government of india new delhi 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Tirupati 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

