Madanapalle: Accused’s Body Handed To Municipality As Family Refuses Claim

TIRUPATI: The family of Thalari Kulavardhan, 32, the sole accused in the murder of a seven-year-old girl near Madanapalle, refused to claim his body after the post-mortem at the Government Hospital, prompting police to hand it over to the Madanapalle Municipality for cremation under unclaimed-body rules.

Police said his paternal uncle and aunt, younger sister and brother-in-law were present at the hospital after the autopsy but declined to take custody of the body. Efforts to trace his mother were unsuccessful. The Mudivedu police subsequently requested the municipality to conduct the last rites, likely on Friday morning.

Kulavardhan had been detained in connection with the death of a seven-year-old girl from Neerugattuvaripalle, who was reported missing on February 16. During a search of his house, police found the child’s body concealed in a water drum. He denied involvement but was taken into custody for questioning.

Police said that while he was being shifted in a Rakshak vehicle, a group of residents gathered on the road and raised slogans. In the ensuing commotion, he allegedly escaped. Two days later, a body was found floating in a pond near Kanasanivaripalle in Kurabalakota mandal and was later identified as Kulavardhan.

SP Dheeraj Kunubilli said the accused died by drowning. The body remained in the mortuary for two days before being handed over to municipal authorities for cremation.