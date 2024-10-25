Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority to Tackle Illegal Buildings and Layouts

Vijayawada: Krishna district collector D.K. Balaji has instructed officials of the Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to ensure that proper measures are taken so that individuals obtain approvals for building constructions and laying layouts within MUDA’s jurisdiction. He emphasised the importance of closely monitoring the approval process to ensure smooth and efficient implementation.

Balaji conducted a review meeting on MUDA Town Planning activities at the collectorate in Machilipatnam on Thursday. During the meeting, he reviewed the layouts and the building construction approval process. He stated that, apart from the purview of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), the remainder of Krishna district, including Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation and Pedana Municipality, will come under MUDA’s jurisdiction. He inquired about the implementation of staff work orders following the sanctioning of primary approvals for building constructions. He directed officials to take necessary action against anyone who constructed buildings or laid layouts without prior approvals.

The collector made it clear that layouts should not be laid without land conversion. According to layout rules, 15 per cent mortgage and 10 per cent open space should be allocated in layouts. While there are special Town Planning wings in Municipal Corporations and Municipalities, no special wings exist in Gram Panchayats. Therefore, he advised MUDA officials to conduct training sessions for all Gram Panchayat Secretaries and Sachivalayam Planning Secretaries on issuing building approvals and to create awareness among them.