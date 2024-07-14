Machilipatnam police recover kidnapped baby in 4 hours

VIJAYAWADA: Swift action by Machilipatnam police led to the safe recovery of a four-day-old boy abducted from the Machilipatnam government hospital within four hours.

The baby was reunited with his mother, Swaroopa Rani, on Sunday.

A woman disguised as an attendant stole the infant from the ward around 1:30 am.

Police, with hospital staff's help, reviewed CCTV footage and identified the suspect – a sugarcane juice vendor from Ramanaidupet. The baby was found by 5:30 am, and the suspect is in custody. An investigation is ongoing.