Machilipatnam Medical College named after Pingali Venkaiah

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
22 Oct 2024 12:05 AM GMT
Machilipatnam Medical College named after Pingali Venkaiah
Andhra Pradesh government has officially renamed the government medical college in Machilipatnam as Sri Pingali Venkaiah Government Medical College.(Image: DC)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has officially renamed the government medical college in Machilipatnam as Sri Pingali Venkaiah Government Medical College. Health special chief secretary M.T. Krishna Babu issued the order on Monday, citing the significant contributions of Pingali Venkayya to the state and the nation. This renaming honors his legacy and fulfills the aspirations of the people of Machilipatnam, recognizing him as both a freedom fighter and the designer of the Indian flag. Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan welcomed the state government's decision, expressing his satisfaction with this tribute to Venkayya.





