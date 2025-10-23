Maaya World Brings Illusion Park To Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam will soon boast a unique illusion-based entertainment destination with the launch of Maaya World, located within the Aircraft Museum complex. The attraction, featuring eight themed dark rooms built around 3D visuals and immersive effects, is expected to open to visitors by this weekend.

The project has been conceptualised and developed by retired Indian Navy Commander Ramana Kumar, who invested around Rs 2 crore in the venture. Sharing the inspiration behind the initiative, Commander Kumar said, “After retiring from the Navy, I went to Dubai and expanded my gaming business there. I was inspired by the House of Hype concept and wanted to bring a similar experience to Visakhapatnam.”

“When I was exploring possible locations and approached the authorities, I was fortunate to get space at the Aircraft Museum itself. It’s a special connection for me, as I was the one who built this museum back in 2017. Now, I’m setting up Maaya World at the same spot,” he added.

The construction is nearly complete, with only final touch-ups pending. “We are planning to inaugurate it by this weekend,” Commander Kumar confirmed.

Maaya World will offer a range of interactive and visually rich experiences across its eight themed rooms, including the Blinking Star Room, giving visitors the sensation of being surrounded by stars, the Pearl Curtain Room, lined with shimmering drapes and the Glowing Planet Room, featuring illuminated celestial spheres.

Other attractions include the Kaleidoscope Room with shifting geometric patterns, the Dizzy Tunnel that tests balance, the Avatar Tree Room inspired by luminescent flora, the Mirror Maze of endless reflections, and the Rainbow Column Room filled with radiant light pillars.