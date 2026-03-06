MAA-AP To Host Ugadi Awards for Outstanding Achievers

Vijayawada: The Movie Artists Association–Andhra Pradesh (MAA-AP) will organise the Ugadi Awards 2026 on a grand scale to mark the Telugu new year, Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsaram, said film director and MAA-AP founder Donepudi Dileep Raja on Friday. He said the MAA-AP executive committee has resolved to conduct the Ugadi celebrations in a prestigious manner and honour outstanding personalities from various fields.

He said the awards would recognise achievers from cinema, television, theatre, social media, sports, short films, YouTube, education, medicine, employment, business, social service, and law, among other sectors. The selection process for the awardees has already begun, he added.

Dileep Raja said the association would soon discuss the programme with the state civil supplies minister, Nadendla Manohar, while the proposal has already been brought to the notice of the cinematography minister, Kandula Durgesh. In a special gesture, the association will also honour humanitarian volunteers who have been performing the last rites of unclaimed and orphaned bodies since the Covid-19 pandemic. Actor Vemuru (Misala) Bhaskar praised the initiative, and director A. Srinivas Yadav announced the presentation of commemorative mementos to the awardees.