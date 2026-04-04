MA-AP Honour Award Conferred on Guntur SP Vakul Jindal

Vijayawada: Guntur superintendent of police Vakul Jindal was conferred the ‘MA-AP Honour Award’ by the Movie Artists Association Andhra Pradesh (MA-AP) 24 Crafts Union at a programme held in Guntur on Saturday.

Announcing the award, MA-AP founder and film director Dileep Raja said the jury selected Jindal in recognition of his public service and contribution to road safety. He noted that Guntur district recorded a 19 per cent reduction in road accidents in 2025, securing first place in accident prevention in the state.

Raja also recalled Jindal’s role in rescue operations during the 2019 boat mishap near Papikondalu in the Godavari River, where he helped save 26 people. During his tenure as SP of Vizianagaram, Jindal was also appreciated for invoking the Preventive Detention Act against a rowdy-sheeter.