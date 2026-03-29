M. Vijaya Sunitha Takes Charge as Markapuram District Collector

Nellore:M. Vijaya Sunitha on Saturday assumed charge as the district collector at the Markapuram Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, she said priority would be given to expediting works on the Veligonda Project to ensure early water supply. She also announced plans to develop Markapuram as a horticulture hub.

The collector emphasised the need to resolve key revenue issues and assured coordinated efforts among all departments for overall development.

Earlier, she offered special prayers at the Chennakesava Swamy Temple. On her arrival at the Collectorate, joint collector P. Srinivasulu and officials from various departments welcomed her.