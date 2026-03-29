 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

M. Vijaya Sunitha Takes Charge as Markapuram District Collector

Andhra Pradesh
29 March 2026 12:31 AM IST

Earlier, she offered special prayers at the Chennakesava Swamy Temple.

M. Vijaya Sunitha Takes Charge as Markapuram District Collector
x
M. Vijaya Sunitha, district collector of Markapuram

Nellore:M. Vijaya Sunitha on Saturday assumed charge as the district collector at the Markapuram Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, she said priority would be given to expediting works on the Veligonda Project to ensure early water supply. She also announced plans to develop Markapuram as a horticulture hub.

The collector emphasised the need to resolve key revenue issues and assured coordinated efforts among all departments for overall development.

Earlier, she offered special prayers at the Chennakesava Swamy Temple. On her arrival at the Collectorate, joint collector P. Srinivasulu and officials from various departments welcomed her.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
M. Vijaya Sunitha Markapuram District Collector 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Nellore 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X