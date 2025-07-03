Luxury Cruise Liner MV Empress Flagged Off at Vizag Port

Union Ports minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that Vizag would play a key role in the development of tourism and economic development.

Sonowal, along with Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh, inaugurated luxury cruise liner MV Empress at the International Cruise Terminal, at Vizag Port on Wednesday. The Union minister flagged off the cruise liner virtually from Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that the Centre was committed to the development of cruise tourism in the entire country. He also promised to provide all necessary help for developing cruise tourism in Andhra Pradesh, which has a long coastline.

Minister Durgesh said that Vizag will witness more cruise ships in the future. Currently, Chennai-Visakha-Puducherry cruise service has been made available for travel enthusiasts, he said.

Ports Department Secretary TK Ramachandran said that flagging off MV Empress is a historical moment in the tourism wing. The launch of the cruise liner will also boost the economy. Ajain Jain, Principal Secretary, said that the government will help in making more cruise liners visit Vizag.

Visakha Port chairman Dr M. Angamuthu said the Centre has a proposal to organize a 'cruise dialogue' with Andhra Pradesh to introduce cruises for short distances too.

Visakha MP M. Sri Bharat, MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas, Port secretary Venugopal and others were present.