LuLu Group Chief Meets Naidu, to Invest in AP

Vijayawada: LuLu Group International chairman M.A. Yusuff Ali met Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence in Undavalli on Saturday. They discussed investments by LuLu group in Andhra Pradesh, including a mall and multiplex in Visakhapatnam, and hypermarket and multiplex in Vijayawada and Tirupati.

LuLu Group has also shown interest in investing in the food processing industry in AP.

It may be recalled that the previous Telugu Desam government and the LuLu Group had entered into an agreement invest in Visakhapatnam. However, the group retreated from the state after the YSRC government took over.

With Chandrababu Naidu becoming the Chief Minister again, the LuLu Group has reiterated its interest in investing in AP.

The Chief Minister expressed his happiness over LuLu Group's interest in reinvesting in AP. He felt with the arrival of companies like LuLu Group, there will be widespread interest in making investments in the state, which will benefit AP.

Chandrababu Naidu explained to Yusuff Ali the new policies for attracting investments in the state.

Later, taking to social media X, the Chief Minister said, “I'm pleased to welcome the Chairman & MD of LuLu Group International @Yusuffali MA and executive director Ashraf Ali MA, back to Andhra Pradesh. I had a very productive meeting with their delegation in Amaravati today. We discussed plans for a mall and multiplex in Vizag, hypermarket and multiplexes in Vijayawada and Tirupati, along with investments in the food processing sector across the state. The GoAP shall extend every possible cooperation and support. I wish my friend all the best in his endeavours and look forward to a fruitful partnership for development of Andhra Pradesh.”