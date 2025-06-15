Lucky Family Receives Rs 1.04 Lakh Under Thalliki Vandanam

Tirupati: A single extended family in Kalakada has received over Rs 1 lakh under the Thalliki Vandanam scheme, the financial support mechanism that is reaching more children now than under the previous government’s time.

The scheme, launched on June 12 by the alliance government, extends financial aid for all eligible children within a household. The Amma Vodi programme had offered benefits to only one child per family.

In Kalakada, eight school-going children from three residential units, all part of an extended family, received assistance ranging from Rs 26,000 to Rs 39,000. The funds were directly credited to the mothers’ bank accounts. A sum of Rs 13,000 per child was disbursed to families and an additional Rs 2,000 per child was allocated for school development.

Officials said Babji’s sons Sultan (Intermediate) and Mahbub Basha (Class 9) were granted Rs 26,000. Ibrahim’s children, Gayaz (Class 9), Fayaz (Class 8), and Ayaz (Class 7) received Rs 39,000, while Syed Basha’s three children, Rihan (Class 5), Ayan (Class 3) and Arfa (Class 2), received another Rs 39,000.

Family members said the financial support would help them manage school expenses more easily.

Thalliki Vandanam was launched on June 12 by the state government to mark the completion of the first year of its rule. This was among the Super Six promises made by the NDA alliance. The scheme covers students from Class I to Intermediate and is aimed at supporting mothers, improving school attendance and reducing dropout-rates due to financial difficulties.