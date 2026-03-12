LPG Shortage Hits Srikalahasti Temple Kitchens

TIRUPATI: A shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has begun to affect cooking operations at the Srikalahasteeswara temple in Srikalahasti, forcing the temple administration to make temporary alternative arrangements to continue daily rituals and food services.

Temple sources said existing LPG stocks were exhausted on Wednesday, raising concerns over the preparation of naivedyam, prasadam and annadanam from Thursday. However, domestic cylinders were arranged as a temporary measure and cooking continued without disruption. A similar arrangement is likely to continue on Friday.

The temple usually depends on 19-kg commercial cylinders for its daily cooking needs. With fresh supplies yet to arrive, temple officials and members of the trust board are exploring alternatives to ensure that services continue without interruption if the shortage persists.

Sources said the temple normally maintains LPG stocks sufficient for about a week. However, supplies of commercial cylinders have reportedly declined in recent days, which officials attribute to disruptions in fuel supply chains linked to the ongoing international conflict.

“Due to the short supply of commercial cylinders, we contacted several gas agencies and procured domestic cylinders as a temporary measure. Firewood has also been arranged as a contingency so that cooking can continue if LPG supplies are not restored immediately,” a temple official said.

Cooking in the temple kitchens has largely shifted to LPG in recent years. Various prasadam items, including laddus, vadas, pulihora and jalebi, are prepared daily for devotees. Free annaprasadam such as uppu pongali and chakkera pongali is also distributed.

Temple sources said around 30 LPG cylinders are required every day for different activities. About 20 cylinders are used for preparing laddus and other prasadam items, while annadanam services require around seven cylinders daily. Two cylinders are used for preparing naivedyam offered to the presiding deity and associated deities, and another two for preparing silver serpents used in certain temple rituals.

Temple officials said efforts are under way to ensure that prasadam preparation and annadanam services continue even if LPG supplies remain limited, with domestic cylinders and firewood kept ready as temporary alternatives.