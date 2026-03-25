LPG Shortage Hits Eateries, Forces Closures And Price Rise

VIJAYAWADA: A shortage of commercial LPG has severely disrupted operations of hotels, restaurants and roadside eateries across parts of Andhra Pradesh, forcing several to shut down while others hike prices and trim menus.

Despite the state government maintaining that there is no shortage of LPG, business owners dependent on commercial cylinders say they are facing acute supply constraints.

Roadside food vendors, once common across busy streets, are gradually disappearing due to lack of gas. This has also affected daily commuters and students who rely on affordable food options.

Hoteliers said refills are delayed by over a week, while black market rates have reportedly surged beyond ₹3,000 per cylinder, making operations unviable.

Some eateries have increased prices or reduced portions. For instance, a plate of four idlis earlier priced at ₹30 is now being sold as three idlis for the same price, while four idlis cost ₹40. Similar hikes have been reported for other items.

“We have no option but to raise prices to sustain operations,” said Suresh, a roadside eatery owner.

Restaurants managing limited LPG supplies have curtailed menu options. The shortage has also hit workers dependent on the food business, many of whom are struggling to sustain their livelihoods and are seeking alternative income sources.



