LPG Refill Delivery Only If Consumer Provides OTP: Payyavula Keshav

Minister Payyavula Keshav said the Centre was constantly monitoring the LPG supply chain in the country. The state government is focusing on alternatives to LPG, he said. In the wake of US-Israel-Iran conflict in the Middle East, the Strait of Hormuz, which is the main fuel transporting channel, has been choked, leading to disruption in LPG supply to several countries, including India.

He was addressing officials at a meeting here on Saturday. The minister directed the officials over the measures to be taken to overcome obstacles in the LPG supply.

Keshav said that arrangements are being made to ensure that the public do not suffer due to shortage of LPG. Many people are hurriedly booking LPG refills panicked over its shortage in the market.

He urged the people to cooperate with the authorities. Priority is being given to LPG supply for households. Piped gas companies will be consulted. There are clear instructions that LPG refills should be booked online strictly. Cylinders would be delivered only if OTP is provided to the supplier, to avoid black marketing. Serious action will be initiated if distributors or suppliers are involved in black marketing, the minister warned.