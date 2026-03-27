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LPG, Crude Tankers Headed To Vizag To Ease Supply Situation

Andhra Pradesh
27 March 2026 1:44 AM IST

An LPG tanker, BW Borch, carrying 24,000 metric tonnes, is expected to berth on Friday.

LPG, Crude Tankers Headed To Vizag To Ease Supply Situation
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Another LPG vessel, Hellas Gladiator, carrying 24,000 metric tonnes, is scheduled to arrive on March 30 from the Netherlands. — DC Image

VISAKHAPATNAM: Crude oil and LPG tankers are arriving at Visakhapatnam port over the next few days, which may help ease the current supply situation in Andhra Pradesh.

An LPG tanker, BW Borch, carrying 24,000 metric tonnes, is expected to berth on Friday. The vessel originated from Vadinar port in Gujarat and is arriving as part of transshipment.

Another LPG vessel, Hellas Gladiator, carrying 24,000 metric tonnes, is scheduled to arrive on March 30 from the Netherlands. A third LPG carrier, Gas Jupiter, also carrying 24,000 metric tonnes, is expected on March 31 from a US port.

Meanwhile, Russian crude oil tanker Centurion, carrying about one lakh tonnes, arrived on Thursday and is discharging cargo at the oil terminal of Visakhapatnam port.

Another crude oil tanker, Zumbo, carrying 1.4 lakh tonnes, is expected to arrive on Friday. The origin of the loading port is yet to be confirmed.

Port sources said three oil companies will share the LPG cargo arriving over the next four days.

Sources added that India has increased its Russian crude purchases, booking around 60 million barrels for April delivery to offset supply disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
LPG tanker visakhapatnam port 
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